U.S. 395 at Parr/Dandini to close again due to bridge project

By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The project to replace the Parr-Dandini Bridge continues to move along.

Nevada Department of Transportation officials say they are about 50 percent done with the bridge portion of the project and 30 percent finished with the entire Parr-Dandini Bridge project.

This weekend, crews will take another major step towards finishing the bridge as precast bridge girders will be put into place as part of constructing a new bridge.

That work will result both directions of U.S. 395 to close between 9 p.m. Friday, July 31 and 5 a.m. Monday, August 3.

Drivers are asked to use freeway ramps to travel through the area, with up to 30-minute delays. Drivers can also avoid the area by taking North Virginia Street. Parr and Dandini boulevard traffic will not be able to access the freeway ramps during this time.

For more information on the project, click here.

