United Way offers grants of up to $5,000 to help non-profits

United Way of Northern Nevda and the Sierra logo.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra is launching its 2020 Microgrants program to help small non-profits affected by COVID-19.

This funding is for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with annual budgets of less than $1 million that focus on either education or human services. Eligible nonprofit organizations must be based in and serve in Carson City or one of these Nevada counties: Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lyon, Mineral, Pershing, Storey, Washoe and White Pine.

The grants are for up to $5,000 per organization.

Nonprofit organizations based in and serving northern Nevada with a focus on education or human services are invited to apply online at https://www.uwnns.org/Microgrants.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 14.

