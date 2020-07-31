Sparks man arrested by Placer County on multiple charges

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The Placer County, CA Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of a Sparks, NV man on drug and unlawful weapons charges.

A Sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in Loomis, CA just after midnight July 28, 2020. The driver of the vehicle parked, and then ran off on foot.

Deputies used a drone and a CHP aerial unit to assist in the search. Eventually, a Sheriff’s K-9, Axel, found the suspect, who has been identified as Joseph Devil Williams, 27, of Sparks.

Williams reportedly had active warrants out of Plumas County, CA and a no-bail felony warrant from Washoe County. In addition, Williams is also now charged with Possession of an Unlawful Weapon (brass knuckles), Identity Theft, Possession of Stolen Property, Resisting/Delaying/Obstructing, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

