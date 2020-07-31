Advertisement

Sparks man arrested by Placer County on multiple charges

Joseph Devin Williams. Photo courtesy: Placer Co. Sheriff's Office
Joseph Devin Williams. Photo courtesy: Placer Co. Sheriff's Office(Placer Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:10 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The Placer County, CA Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of a Sparks, NV man on drug and unlawful weapons charges.

A Sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in Loomis, CA just after midnight July 28, 2020. The driver of the vehicle parked, and then ran off on foot.

Deputies used a drone and a CHP aerial unit to assist in the search. Eventually, a Sheriff’s K-9, Axel, found the suspect, who has been identified as Joseph Devil Williams, 27, of Sparks.

Williams reportedly had active warrants out of Plumas County, CA and a no-bail felony warrant from Washoe County. In addition, Williams is also now charged with Possession of an Unlawful Weapon (brass knuckles), Identity Theft, Possession of Stolen Property, Resisting/Delaying/Obstructing, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Just after midnight on July 28, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of...

Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 31, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums ask for help from Congress

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Safety

Body found in Carson City identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
An anonymous caller reported the body Tuesday morning.

News

Carson City looking for suspect in check forgery

Updated: 2 hours ago
The suspect is accused of washing and re-writing checks.

Latest News

Environment

Rangers urge visitors to practice campfire safety at Tahoe Natl. Forest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Tahoe Natl. Forest reports increase in unattended campfires.

News

United Way Taking Applications for Grants

Updated: 11 hours ago
United Way Taking Applications for Grants

News

United Way offers grants of up to $5,000 to help non-profits

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Staff
This funding is for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with annual budgets of less than $1 million that focus on either education or human services.

News

Reno Housing Authority opens Willie J. Wynn apartments for low-income seniors

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The W.J. Wynn Apartments honor a local legend while also providing for our area seniors in need.

News

Firefighting aircraft collide in southeast Nevada; 2 pilots die

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Bishop Fire is about 17 miles southwest of Caliente in Lincoln County.

News

Carson City Parents Must Make a Decision On School Return

Updated: 16 hours ago