Oprah features Breonna Taylor on cover of ‘O’ magazine

For the first time in 20 years, Oprah’s face is not gracing the cover of “O” magazine.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:15 AM PDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in 20 years, Oprah’s face is not gracing the cover of “O” magazine.

Instead, Breonna Taylor is featured on the front of the magazine’s September issue.

The cover has Taylor’s date of birth and death in addition to a quote by Oprah that reads, “If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it.”

An article penned by Oprah about the cover, starts by saying, “She was just like me. She was just like you. And like everyone who dies unexpectedly, she had plans. Plans for a future filled with responsibility and work and friends and laughter.”

She continues to write about a conversation she had with Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, and how she cries for justice in Taylor’s name.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

