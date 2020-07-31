Nevada unemployment back up to 24.9%, gig worker claims jump

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada officials say the state's unemployment rate is back up to 24.9%, with a wave of more than 18,000 people filing initial claims for benefits last week.

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Friday the number of first-time unemployment benefit claims is approaching 600,000 following the mid-March coronavirus closures.

The troubled Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for self-employed and gig workers had more than 34,000 initial claims last week, up 74.2% from the week before.

State health officials say the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases is above 48,000. Nevada’s 29 new deaths since Thursday brings that total to at least 830.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)