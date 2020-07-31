Advertisement

Nevada unemployment back up to 24.9%, gig worker claims jump

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, so do the number of people applying for unemployment.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada officials say the state's unemployment rate is back up to 24.9%, with a wave of more than 18,000 people filing initial claims for benefits last week.

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Friday the number of first-time unemployment benefit claims is approaching 600,000 following the mid-March coronavirus closures.

The troubled Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for self-employed and gig workers had more than 34,000 initial claims last week, up 74.2% from the week before.

State health officials say the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases is above 48,000. Nevada’s 29 new deaths since Thursday brings that total to at least 830.

