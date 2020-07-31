Advertisement

Local pet evacuation kit receives accolades

Pet Evac Pak kit
Pet Evac Pak kit(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:13 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Northern Nevada is in the middle of fire season. Thus far we’ve seen pictures of people escaping their homes with nothing but the clothes on their backs. What about their pets?

“Specifically, that Rock Farm Fire scared me,” says resident Debbie Leukardt.

The Rock Farm Fire is a little more than a week old, but for Debbie Leukardt it was a scary time.

“I have friends who live out in that area,” she says.

Leukardt found out about the Pet Evac Pak a little more than a year ago and for her and her dog Jackpot, it’s peace of mind; that in an emergency, they can leave at a moment’s notice and Jackpot will be OK. " I thought if an emergency happened, you are nervous. And I just wanted to be ready to go,” she says.

The product retailed two years ago. The packs come in various sizes depending upon the size of the dog. There is even an evacuation kit for cats.

Inside there is a slip lead, dog dish, freeze dried food which can last up to five years, and even water. There have been modifications over the months. A new kit doubles as a carrier and can even be used as a backpack.

“We want to be accessible,” says Claudia Wiles, co-owner of Pet Evac Pak. “That is our goal,” says Claudia Wiles, Pet Evac Pak, co-owner. “Our dream would be our packs would be accessible to everybody at any time so they can be prepared. Because it is awful to see the pets who are left behind,” she says.

Experts in the field of emergency evacuation and those in the veterinary field have analyzed the Pet Evac Pak and have given it high marks for its simplicity and forethought.

A large dog kit with food that last five years comes out to an investment of less than $20 dollars annually,

Wiles and her partner Michelle Danielson have also developed a custom evacuation kit which can be put together to meet special or unique needs--most appropriate for customers who own several animals.

www.petevacpak,com

