Advertisement

Local arcade adapts to Coronavirus restrictions

By John Macaluso
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Coronavirus pandemic has challenged many businesses here in Northern Nevada. One day bars are allowed to reopen, then are told to close with less than a days notice.

One business that’s had to adjust to that exact situation is Press Start in Reno. Known for having a bar and several classic arcade games, John Simpson, the arcade’s owner, has had to overhaul it’s entire business model to keep doors open.

“The Governor rolled back to phase one for bars which were are. So we closed the bar,” Simpson said. “Now we’re just an all ages friendly arcade.”

Press Start has also changed the way playing games work. Now you can pay $10 for unlimited free play. Chris Payne, who helps run Press Start’s social media, says they have received a good amount of feedback following the changes.

“The response has been overwhelming. Overwhelming in a fantastic way,” Payne said. ”You have a lot of parents who have been here themselves. They want to bring their kids in, but again, because it’s 21 and up, they can’t. Now that kids are allowed, it’s great.”

Adapting their business model was only one of the challenges they face. Now masks are mandatory and there’s plenty of hand sanitizer to go around.

“It’s up to the parents and each individual to use hand sanitizer after each use. We have 24 bottles of hand sanitizer and only 40 games here. It’s easy to find, easy to use,” Simpson says.

For those who are missing the bar, Simpson says they plan to have it back once Governor Steve Sisolak has given the okay. In an ideal situation, he says he’d like to have a time during the day for kids and families to enjoy the arcade, then open the bar a little bit later.

If you want to check out Press Start, you can find them on 1413 South Virginia Street in Midtown.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Nevada unemployment back up to 24.9%, gig worker claims jump

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The troubled Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for self-employed and gig workers had more than 34,000 initial claims last week, up 74.2% from the week before.

News

U.S. 395 at Parr/Dandini to close again due to bridge project

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The project to replace the Parr-Dandini Bridge continues to move along.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Sparks man arrested by Placer County on multiple charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Joseph Devin Williams was arrested after what began as a traffic stop.

Latest News

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 3 hours ago

Safety

Body found in Carson City identified

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
An anonymous caller reported the body Tuesday morning.

News

Carson City looking for suspect in check forgery

Updated: 5 hours ago
The suspect is accused of washing and re-writing checks.

Environment

Rangers urge visitors to practice campfire safety at Tahoe Natl. Forest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Tahoe Natl. Forest reports increase in unattended campfires.

News

United Way Taking Applications for Grants

Updated: 14 hours ago
United Way Taking Applications for Grants

News

United Way offers grants of up to $5,000 to help non-profits

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
This funding is for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with annual budgets of less than $1 million that focus on either education or human services.