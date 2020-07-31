Advertisement

Judge Barry Breslow: DETR progress moving too slowly

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) -- Not good enough sums up Judge Barry Breslow’s review of Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR).

He says this state agency responsible for paying unemployment insurance and benefits has not measured up to his court order handed down earlier this month.

Here's the conclusion after reviewing all the facts today.

"The court is encouraged to learn that additional resources both human resources and technology advancement resources are being deployed to work through the problems. The court continues to be concerned that the progress however under the circumstances that people find themselves here in Nevada are moving way too slowly," said Judge Barry Breslow of the Second Judicial District Court.

DETR Administrator Kimberly Gaa says fraud is a problem and that there are 376,000 unique filers, but only 50,000 have uploaded documents to prove their identity.

She talked about the action she is taking to comply with Judge Breslow’s orders. “We’ve been working with the vendor on an e-messaging system mechanism because the PUA system is an all online system expect by next week,” said Gaa.

It would send mass messages to individuals stating the documents needed to prevent fraud.

"If the only means of addressing it is though code or through a computer then it's going to be an arduous process," said a court appointed investigator and attorney, Jason Guinasso.

"Your honor that may be operationally a good thing to do, but that's not what they supreme court a Java and Kelly B Goldburg requires. It's not withholding benefits first and investigate. It's investigate quickly which they haven't done and then proceed to pay," said the Plantiff's Attorney, Mark Thierman. "The only way to work through this it seems to me is to have people man power to work through this back log," Guinansso said.

He says other states have called upon the National Guard to help.

Instead of making a judgment about whether DETR is following his court order he is asking for more information from attorney Jason Guinasso.

"I'm directing you to work with both sides. Work and see where some of the inefficiencies are located. Where the greatest degree of change of approach might lead to better results or otherwise assist the court in making a determination whether DETR continues to make best efforts to comply with a court order and make progress on those other issues," Judge Breslow said.

The Judge says he will allow a hearing about whether the State of Nevada is in contempt of following his court order, if he doesn't see progress.

He says he would like to avoid this at all costs.

The next hearing to make this determination is scheduled for August 20 at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 2 deaths, 13 new cases

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Staff
There were 13 new cases, giving the Quad-Counties area 665 cases, and 22 recoveries, bring the recoveries totals to 526.

News

Judge: DETR Progress Is Not Good Enough

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
The heat will continue through the weekend, with valley highs warming to or topping 100. Tahoe temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Expect a daily afternoon breeze, increasing Monday, as a weak system passes by to the north. This feature will drop temperatures a bit next week, and possible bring a few T-storms back into the picture after Wednesday. Stay cool out there! -Jeff

News

Gov. Sisolak calls next special session of Nevada Legislature

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The topics to be considered as listed by Sisolak include criminal justice reform, business liability protection from COVID-19 and election changes.

Latest News

Education

Carson schools need parents to choose

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The Carson City School District is giving parents two choices this year. Now they need them to choose.

News

Firefighting aircraft collide in southeast Nevada

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Bishop Fire is about 17 miles southwest of Caliente in Lincoln County.

Crime

Charges added in Vegas police officer protest wounding case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
is. Officer Shay Mikalonis was wounded in the head and is now at an out-of-state spinal injury rehab facility.

News

Report highlights RPD’s past hiring actions allowed for majority white, male police force

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The Reno City Council heard some recommendations on improving the operations with the Reno Police Department (RPD) like diversity from a report on Community Policing in Northern Nevada.

Crime

Alleged sex trafficker, child pornographer arrested in Reno

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
James Westfall, 49, was arrested on charges of sex trafficking of a child, facilitating sex trafficking of a child, solicitation of a child for prostitution and using a child to produce pornography.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 3 new deaths, record infections

Updated: 3 hours ago
There were a record 179 new cases reported Thursday. That gives Washoe County 5,144 COVID-19 cases.