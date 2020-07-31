Gov. Sisolak calls next special session of Nevada Legislature

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is calling Nevada legislators back for the second special session of the summer.

It is set to begin Friday at 9 a.m. and Sisolak wants it to end by midnight on Aug. 7. Sisolak had originally suggested he wanted the special session to begin on Thursday.

The topics to be considered as listed by Sisolak include criminal justice reform, business liability protection from COVID-19 and election changes.

“I again look forward to collaborating with Nevada legislators to meet the challenges that are unfortunately before us,” Sisolak said in a statement. “In order to protect the time necessary to address the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, my expectation is that this special session will be thorough and as efficient as possible.”

Here are the items Sisolak listed to be considered:

Addressing criminal and social justice policy reform

Working to ensure Nevadans, businesses, workers and the unemployed have the support and protections they need as they battle COVID-19

Ensuring Nevadans can exercise their fundamental right to vote in a way that does not dangerously expose them to increased risk of COVID-19 infection

Helping stabilize Nevada businesses so they don’t suffer continued economic hits and establishing safety standards for the workers who are keeping our economy going

Removing statutory barriers impeding the work of Nevada’s unemployment insurance program

Providing authority for the Judicial Branch to implement alternative dispute resolution measures in cases of rental evictions

Additional items requested by Legislative Counsel Bureau related to the Legislative Branch.

The first special session of the summer wrapped up two weeks ago. It dealt with the $1.2 billion Nevada budget shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and last 12 days.

