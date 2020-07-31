Friday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

The heat will continue through the weekend, with valley highs warming to or topping 100. Tahoe temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Expect a daily afternoon breeze, increasing Monday, as a weak system passes by to the north. This feature will drop temperatures a bit next week, and possible bring a few T-storms back into the picture after Wednesday. Stay cool out there! -Jeff