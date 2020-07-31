Advertisement

Firefighting aircraft collide in southeast Nevada

Bishop Fire photographs.
Bishop Fire photographs.(Bureau of Land Management)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CALIENTE, Nev. (KOLO) -Two single-engine air tankers collided about 1 p.m. Thursday while fighting the 14,000-acre Bishop Fire in southeast Nevada, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Both were Air Tractor AT8T aircraft. One person was aboard each aircraft, but the conditions of the pilots were not immediately available.

The Bishop Fire is about 17 miles southwest of Caliente in Lincoln County.

The FAA said the crash happened near the intersection of Kane Springs Road and Riggs Road.

There is 258 fire personnel on the fire, which is expected to be contained on Aug. 6. The fire is human-caused and started Wednesday about 12:15 p.m.

