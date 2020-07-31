Advertisement

Charges added in Vegas police officer protest wounding case

This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Edgar Samaniego, 20, of Las Vegas, following his arrest Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the shooting of Las Vegas Police Officer Shay Kellin Mikalonis late Monday on the Las Vegas Strip. The shooting happened during one of several violent clashes involving protesters and police during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Clark County Detention Center/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Edgar Samaniego, 20, of Las Vegas, following his arrest Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the shooting of Las Vegas Police Officer Shay Kellin Mikalonis late Monday on the Las Vegas Strip. The shooting happened during one of several violent clashes involving protesters and police during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Clark County Detention Center/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:27 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Prosecutors have filed four more felony charges against a 20-year-old man accused of attempted murder in a shooting during a Las Vegas Strip protest that left a police officer paralyzed.

Edgar Samaniego’s new lawyer didn’t immediately respond Thursday to messages after a preliminary hearing of evidence was postponed to Aug. 27.

A prosecutor says investigators found evidence that Samaniego fired three shots late June 1, not two.

The protest was near the Circus Circus resort following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Officer Shay Mikalonis was wounded in the head and is now at an out-of-state spinal injury rehab facility. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Education

Carson schools need parents to choose

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The Carson City School District is giving parents two choices this year. Now they need them to choose.

News

Firefighting aircraft collide in southeast Nevada

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
The Bishop Fire is about 17 miles southwest of Caliente in Lincoln County.

News

Report highlights RPD’s past hiring actions allowed for majority white, male police force

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The Reno City Council heard some recommendations on improving the operations with the Reno Police Department (RPD) like diversity from a report on Community Policing in Northern Nevada.

Crime

Alleged sex trafficker, child pornographer arrested in Reno

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
James Westfall, 49, was arrested on charges of sex trafficking of a child, facilitating sex trafficking of a child, solicitation of a child for prostitution and using a child to produce pornography.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 3 new deaths, record infections

Updated: 1 hours ago
There were a record 179 new cases reported Thursday. That gives Washoe County 5,144 COVID-19 cases.

News

AG Ford says Douglas County sheriff should not threaten to withhold protection for BLM support

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
Nevada's attorney general said Black Lives Matter is a movement against violence and law enforcement should not withhold protection for those who support it.

Fire

Las Vegas building owners to face charges in fire that killed 6

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ken Ritter
The Alpine Apartments blaze was the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history.

News

Settlement reached in failed solar project

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The failed solar plant has been closed for more than a year.

News

Don’t Handcuff Our Cops rally held in Carson City

Updated: 8 hours ago
The rally was supposed to coincide with the start of a Special Legislative Session.

News

NV Energy offers energy saving tips during the school year

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
As more families continue to work and now learn from home they may find themselves using more energy. NV Energy said there’s a few tips families can remember to help keep costs down during the school year.