Charges added in Vegas police officer protest wounding case

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Prosecutors have filed four more felony charges against a 20-year-old man accused of attempted murder in a shooting during a Las Vegas Strip protest that left a police officer paralyzed.

Edgar Samaniego’s new lawyer didn’t immediately respond Thursday to messages after a preliminary hearing of evidence was postponed to Aug. 27.

A prosecutor says investigators found evidence that Samaniego fired three shots late June 1, not two.

The protest was near the Circus Circus resort following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Officer Shay Mikalonis was wounded in the head and is now at an out-of-state spinal injury rehab facility.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)