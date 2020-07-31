Advertisement

Carson schools need parents to choose

Fremont Elementary School, Carson City
Fremont Elementary School, Carson City(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The challenge for everyone--parent, teacher, school administrator--is the same this year. How to keep children safe while keeping them learning.

Any decision also impacts family life. Working parents have to figure out how to balance job, child care and home learning.

“These are difficult decisions,” says Carson City School Superintendent Dr. Richard Stokes. “There is a lot of fear associated with the virus.”

The Carson City School Board has decided to offer two plans to parents. One would have students in a classroom two days a week and learn from home for three days. The other would allow students to learn from home full time. The plans apply to all grades.

Carson City is better equipped than some to navigate this new normal. Every student already has a computer. It’s a compact community with no far-flung rural areas far from wi-fi. That said, it’s likely the service in some homes is spotty.

But Stokes says there are still decisions to be made.

How many kids will be attending school in person two days a week? How can classrooms be arranged to allow social distancing?

“We’re going to have to make arrangements to know how to house the students and how to take those numbers are work them into our operations.”

And what about those homes with unreliable wi-fi?

“We’re investing in mobile hot spots. These little devices can help improve that access the students have to the internet.”

The district can’t make those plans without knowing how many students they have in each plan. So, they’re asking parents to choose now. Dr. Stokes says they hope to have answers from everyone by August 5th.

School was scheduled to start on the 17th. That’s been delayed a week, to allow extra time for teachers to prepare for what will be an unusual year for all concerned.

“I would just say to our families the school year is going to look different, but they should not fear that.”

