Carson City looking for suspect in check forgery

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a check fraud suspect.

The case goes back to June of 2020. The suspect is accused of cashing checks he had forged on two separate occasions. Investigators believe the forger collected checks from the mail, washed them, and then re-wrote them for fraudulent use.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Darin Riggin (775) 283-7853, Investigations Lieutenant Daniel Gonzales (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this person. (Carson City Sheriff's Office)

