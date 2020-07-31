Advertisement

Carson City looking for suspect in check forgery

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this person.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this person.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a check fraud suspect.

The case goes back to June of 2020. The suspect is accused of cashing checks he had forged on two separate occasions. Investigators believe the forger collected checks from the mail, washed them, and then re-wrote them for fraudulent use.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Darin Riggin (775) 283-7853, Investigations Lieutenant Daniel Gonzales (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this person.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this person.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this person.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this person.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this person.
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this person.(Carson City Sheriff's office)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

Body found in Carson City identified

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
An anonymous caller reported the body Tuesday morning.

Environment

Rangers urge visitors to practice campfire safety at Tahoe Natl. Forest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Tahoe Natl. Forest reports increase in unattended campfires.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

United Way Taking Applications for Grants

Updated: 9 hours ago
United Way Taking Applications for Grants

Latest News

News

United Way offers grants of up to $5,000 to help non-profits

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Staff
This funding is for 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with annual budgets of less than $1 million that focus on either education or human services.

News

Reno Housing Authority opens Willie J. Wynn apartments for low-income seniors

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The W.J. Wynn Apartments honor a local legend while also providing for our area seniors in need.

News

Firefighting aircraft collide in southeast Nevada; 2 pilots die

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Bishop Fire is about 17 miles southwest of Caliente in Lincoln County.

News

Carson City Parents Must Make a Decision On School Return

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Willie J. Wynn Apartments Honor Late Local Legend while Helping Senior Population

Updated: 15 hours ago

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 2 deaths, 13 new cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
There were 13 new cases, giving the Quad-Counties area 665 cases, and 22 recoveries, bring the recoveries totals to 526.