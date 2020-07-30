Volunteers & Financial Donations Needed at Dress for Success

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Just about every industry is feeling the devastating blows of covid 19, including our area nonprofits.

It’s understandable that Nevadans can’t give as much right now, from their time volunteering to financial donations. Our Pillar Partner Dress for Success has not paused at all since March. helping women achieve economic independence and you can still join in to make a major difference.

There’s a particular need right now as Founder and CEO Patti Weiske explains, “Women or men that have HR skills that can help our ladies get back in the workforce....helping them with their resume, you know reviewing their resume, helping them set up their LinkedIn profile, maybe doing a mock interview for them.”

If this is your expertise and you’re able to volunteer or give monetarily to help clients provide a better life for themselves and their families head to https://reno.dressforsuccess.org/

