Advertisement

US economy shrank at a record-breaking 33% rate last quarter

By Martin Crutsinger
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:17 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 33% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge ever — when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to 14.7%, the government said Thursday.

The Commerce Department's estimate of the second-quarter decline in the gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, marked the sharpest such drop on records dating to 1947. The previous worst quarterly contraction, a 10% drop, occurred in 1958 during the Eisenhower administration.

Last quarter's drop followed a 5% fall in the January-March quarter, during which the economy officially entered a recession triggered by the virus, ending an 11-year economic expansion, the longest on record in the United States.

The contraction last quarter was driven by a deep pullback in consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of economic activity. Spending by consumers collapsed at a 34% annual rate as travel all but froze and shutdown orders forced many restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and other retail establishments to close.

Business investment and residential housing also suffered sharp declines last quarter. Government spending, diminished by a loss of tax revenue that forced layoffs, also fell.

The job market, the most important pillar of the economy, has been severely damaged. Tens of millions of jobs vanished in the recession. More than 1 million laid-off people have applied for unemployment benefits for 18 straight weeks. So far, about one-third of the lost jobs have been recovered, but the resurgent virus will likely slow further gains in the job market.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story is below:

The government is poised Thursday to deliver a double-dose of sobering news — on the devastation the coronavirus caused the U.S. economy last quarter and the damage it continues to inflict on the job market.

The pandemic is believed to have caused the economy to shrink during the April-June period at an annual rate exceeding 30%. That would easily shatter the existing record for a quarterly contraction, a 10% drop in 1958.

The virus forced millions of employers to slash jobs as consumers stopped shopping and traveling, and hotels, restaurants and small businesses closed their doors. Most analysts expect the economy to manage a sharp bounce-back in the current July-September quarter. Yet with confirmed coronavirus cases elevated in a majority of states, the economy could worsen in the months ahead.

At the same time that the government will estimate how the economy fared last quarter, it will issue its latest snapshot of the weekly toll of layoffs that remain persistently high as companies continue to cut jobs. More than 1 million people have applied for unemployment benefits for 18 straight weeks.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reno Police Chief discusses community policing report

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Reno City Council heard some recommendations on improving things like diversity from a report on community policing.

National

Farmer returns prosthetic leg that skydiver lost during jump

Updated: 21 minutes ago
A Vermont skydiver who lost his prosthetic leg during a jump has it back, thanks to a farmer who kept an eye out for it and spotted it in a soybean field.

National

Tropical Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By DÁNICA COTO
Tropical Storm Isaias battered Puerto Rico on Thursday as it continued on a track toward the U.S. mainland.

Coronavirus

Trump embraces doctors group's false claims, ignores experts

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump does not back away from support for a controversial medical group.

Latest News

National

2020′s final Mars mission blasts off from Florida

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built — a car-size vehicle bristling with cameras, microphones, drills and lasers — blasted off Thursday as part of an ambitious, long-range project to bring the first Martian rock samples back to Earth to be analyzed for evidence of ancient life.

National Politics

US agents in Portland to pull back, but tensions remain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and MIKE BALSAMO
The Trump administration and Oregon leaders declared victory after it was announced that U.S. agents guarding a federal courthouse during violent demonstrations in Portland will pull back, but it wasn’t clear the agreement will reduce tensions that have led to more than two months of protests.

National Politics

John Lewis’ funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JEFF MARTIN
When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place imbued with civil rights history.

National

Officials say COVID-19 still serious threat 6 months after WHO declared it public health concern

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump is calling on governors to reopen their states, but his coronavirus task force warns at least 21 states may need stronger restrictions.

National

Push to renew Voting Rights Act after Rep. John Lewis' death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The 1965 act was largely invalidated by the Supreme Court in 2013, specifically a portion that required states and counties with a history of discrimination to seek permission from the federal government to make election changes.

National Politics

Senator, union leader: Postal Service considers downsizing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
The U.S. Postal Service is considering closing post offices across the country, sparking concerns ahead of an anticipated surge of mail-in ballots in the 2020 elections, U.S. Sen Joe Manchin and a union leader said Wednesday.