Suspects sought in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department on Wednesday released security camera photographs of suspects in a vehicle burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police said at about 10:15 a.m. on June 30 someone broke into the vehicle of a person at Fitness for 10 gym at 1575 E. Lincoln Way. The thief or thieves took a cell phone, credit cards and personal identification, police said.

The credit cards were used a short time later by the suspects in the photo.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspects to call dispatch at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.