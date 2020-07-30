Advertisement

Suspects sought in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud

The Sparks Police Department released these photos of suspects in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:35 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department on Wednesday released security camera photographs of suspects in a vehicle burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police said at about 10:15 a.m. on June 30 someone broke into the vehicle of a person at Fitness for 10 gym at 1575 E. Lincoln Way. The thief or thieves took a cell phone, credit cards and personal identification, police said.

The credit cards were used a short time later by the suspects in the photo.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspects to call dispatch at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

