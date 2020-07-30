Sparks police: Man drives into building fleeing arrest

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A man sought by the Regional Crime Suppression Unit tried to flee in Sparks by backing into a detective’s vehicle and then drove down a walkway and hit the wall of a business and a vehicle, the Sparks Police Department said.

Caison R. Dillon, 33, then tried to run from the scene but was caught by detectives, police said.

The incident happened July 21 at 9:40 p.m. on East Prater Way at Sparks Boulevard.

Police said Dillon had warrants for charges that included possession of a gun by an ex-felon, grand theft of an automobile, drug trafficking, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and obtaining money under false pretenses.

The vehicle Dillon hit had a woman and her 2-year-old child. Medics treated them and also screened Dillon, police said.

Additional charges he faced from the July 21 arrest were obstructing and resisting, possession of the credit card of another, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

