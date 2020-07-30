Advertisement

Sparks police: Man drives into building fleeing arrest

Caison R. Dillon
Caison R. Dillon(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:00 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A man sought by the Regional Crime Suppression Unit tried to flee in Sparks by backing into a detective’s vehicle and then drove down a walkway and hit the wall of a business and a vehicle, the Sparks Police Department said.

Caison R. Dillon, 33, then tried to run from the scene but was caught by detectives, police said.

The incident happened July 21 at 9:40 p.m. on East Prater Way at Sparks Boulevard.

Police said Dillon had warrants for charges that included possession of a gun by an ex-felon, grand theft of an automobile, drug trafficking, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and obtaining money under false pretenses.

The vehicle Dillon hit had a woman and her 2-year-old child. Medics treated them and also screened Dillon, police said.

Additional charges he faced from the July 21 arrest were obstructing and resisting, possession of the credit card of another, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DETR website will be down Wednesday night

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The website shutdown will not affect people filing for unemployment insurance benefits.

News

Council sends dog & cat sales ban to final vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The Reno City Council has passed an ordinance that will ban the retail sales of dogs and cats within the city.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 27 recoveries, 16 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
There were 16 new infections in the area that also includes Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties 652 cases.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
The heat is on through the weekend and into next week. A daily breeze will increase fire danger in the afternoon and evening hours. Stay cool out there! -Jeff

Latest News

News

Common places and location where coronavirus spreads

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Wildfire reported in Sun Valley

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The fire is believed to be burning near Chimney Drive in Sun Valley.

State

Nevada Assembly Republicans seek federal investigation of DETR

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The letter asks the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Labor to investigate DETR, a state agency..

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: Three new deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
Washoe Co. is reporting 104 new positive cases.

Education

How ‘before and after’ school programs are adjusting amidst the pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
A look at ‘before and after school’ programs ahead of the school year

Crime

Photos released of suspect in west Reno robbery

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police got a call about a robbery in the 10,000 block of North McCarran Boulevard near Interstate 80 at about 2:28 a.m. on July 26.