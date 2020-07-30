Settlement reached in failed solar project

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Federal officials have announced a settlement to recover $200 million in taxpayer funds from Tonopah Solar Energy in a solar project that never showed a profit.

The $1 billion Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Plant, which received $737 million in loan guarantees in 2011, has been shuttered since April 2019. U.S. Department of Energy spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes told the Review-Journal that the deal still must be approved by a bankruptcy court.

