Settlement reached in failed solar project

Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project
Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project(KOLO-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:56 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Federal officials have announced a settlement to recover $200 million in taxpayer funds from Tonopah Solar Energy in a solar project that never showed a profit.

The $1 billion Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Plant, which received $737 million in loan guarantees in 2011, has been shuttered since April 2019. U.S. Department of Energy spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes told the Review-Journal that the deal still must be approved by a bankruptcy court.

Read more about the Crescent Dunes project here.

