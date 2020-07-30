Advertisement

NV Energy offers energy saving tips during the school year

As more families continue to work and now learn from home they may find themselves using more energy.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As more families continue to work and now learn from home they may find themselves using more energy. NV Energy said there’s a few tips families can remember to help keep costs down during the school year.

Project Manager Cynthia Messina said, “Customers are customers, they are students, and working situations have changed, people are working from home, they are using more energy.” She continued, “Yes they will be requiring to use more energy and to take some measures that will help them be more energy efficient to help them save where they can.”

NV Energy Saving Tips:

  • Turn off appliances that aren’t in use
  • Use LED lights
  • Use blinds and shades
  • Load dishwasher and laundry at full capacity
  • Turn off outdoor lighting
  • Turn off fan

Messina said, “What we encourage our customers to do, take a look around your house, see where you might be using energy during the day or in the evening when you don’t need to be.”

Families can take a customized in-home assessment test to evaluate where they can save energy.

Click here: https://www.nvenergy.com/save-with-powershift

NV Energy Saving Tips
NV Energy Saving Tips(KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reno Police Chief discusses community policing report

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Reno City Council heard some recommendations on improving things like diversity from a report on community policing.

News

New SLT Police Chief details plans for department, community

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
David Stevenson was just elected as the new South Lake Tahoe Police Chief and will officially be sworn in Monday, Aug. 3.

News

Bar owners, Reno City Council, Governor Sisolak trying to find common ground

Updated: 6 hours ago
Bar owners, Reno City Council, Governor Sisolak trying to find common ground

News

Bar owners, Reno City Council, Governor Sisolak trying to find common ground

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Bar owners, Reno City Council, Governor Sisolak trying to find common ground

Latest News

News

New Police Chief's Plans

Updated: 7 hours ago
David Stevenson was just elected as the South Lake Tahoe Police Chief.

News

Peaceful Protest To Make Change

Updated: 7 hours ago
Locals, leaders gather in South Lake Tahoe.

News

Locals, leaders gather for peaceful protest in South Lake Tahoe

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
The peaceful protest was organized by the city's Black Lives Matter group.

KOLO Cares

Volunteers & Financial Donations Needed at Dress for Success

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tabnie Dozier
Just about every industry is feeling the devastating blows of covid 19, including our area nonprofits.

News

Support Needed For Dress For Success

Updated: 10 hours ago

Crime

Suspects sought in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
The thief or thieves broke into a vehicle parked outside a gym and stole items the victim left in the vehicle before going into the gym.