NV Energy offers energy saving tips during the school year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As more families continue to work and now learn from home they may find themselves using more energy. NV Energy said there’s a few tips families can remember to help keep costs down during the school year.

Project Manager Cynthia Messina said, “Customers are customers, they are students, and working situations have changed, people are working from home, they are using more energy.” She continued, “Yes they will be requiring to use more energy and to take some measures that will help them be more energy efficient to help them save where they can.”

NV Energy Saving Tips:

Turn off appliances that aren’t in use

Use LED lights

Use blinds and shades

Load dishwasher and laundry at full capacity

Turn off outdoor lighting

Turn off fan

Messina said, “What we encourage our customers to do, take a look around your house, see where you might be using energy during the day or in the evening when you don’t need to be.”

Families can take a customized in-home assessment test to evaluate where they can save energy.

Click here: https://www.nvenergy.com/save-with-powershift

NV Energy Saving Tips (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.