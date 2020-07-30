More federal funds headed to Nevada schools?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County School District will begin classes later next month with elementary school kids in class, and middle and high school students learning remotely. The federal government will play a role in funding these models throughout Nevada and the rest of the country.

Pictures from local classrooms taken over the years certainly mark a clear delineation from the past and now.

There are no masks, no social distancing and personal protective equipment.

In Washoe County, at least on the elementary school level, all of those materials will be in the classroom.

For older students remote learning will be the 2020 classroom.

But as we are discovering, not all students have equal access during the pandemic no matter what model schools use.

“I literally talked to a mother who has a cell phone on her internet service,” says Nevada Senior US Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. “Her kids had to take turns on her cell phone and her data plan to do their homework on-line,” says the Senator.

Senator Cortez Masto says that story underscores why federal money is needed to help support local school districts and their students in these unprecedented times.

She says in the first CARES Act, $1.25 Billion came to Nevada, much of it going to schools.

Another such stimulus package is being worked out right now in congress.

The senator says the idea is to get money in the hands of local school districts so they can pay for items, personnel, or equipment needed to execute class during a pandemic. “We are then at a federal level providing those resources they need to protect their students,” says Senator Cortez Masto. “To safely protect the staff and teachers as well to open and move through whatever model they choose. Whether it is the hybrid model or not. Whatever it is we are here to get them the resources,” she says.

Currently congress is at an impasse with that federal money designed to go to states and the schools located within them.

Senator Cortez-Masto says she is optimistic they will come up with a solution.

She adds “We have to,”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.