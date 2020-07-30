Advertisement

Locals, leaders gather for peaceful protest in South Lake Tahoe

Peaceful protest in South Lake Tahoe.
Peaceful protest in South Lake Tahoe.(Kelsey Marier/KOLO 8 News Now)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:52 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Another peaceful protest was held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in South Lake Tahoe to continue the conversation surrounding racism in the community and the nation.

A few dozen residents and local leaders attended the gathering held at Lakeview Commons located at 1004 Lakeview Ave.

South Lake Tahoe Black Lives Matter organizers and activists say the key to change is through care and consistency, not violence and hate.

“Here in South Lake Tahoe, we protest with love, we protest with education, with knowledge and change and with the right people,” Kevin Brunner, Organizer and activist said, “We have haters, counter protesters we have people with different views, it’s okay have your views.”

The South Lake Tahoe Black Lives Matters group said it is collaborating with the City of South Lake Tahoe and local artists to paint the words “Black Lives Matter’ on a street in the town. When that project will start and what road will be chosen for it is still to be determined.

