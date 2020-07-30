Don’t Handcuff Our Cops rally held in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - State Republicans organized a pro-police rally in Carson City, Thursday morning, July 30, 2020.

The “Don’t Handcuff Our Cops!” demonstration was supposed to coincide with the start of a Special Legislative Session focusing on criminal justice reform. Gov. Steve Sisolak has not yet called the legislature into session, but the Nevada Republican Party chose to go forward with the rally anyway.

Pro-Police rally in Carson City (KOLO-TV)

