Advertisement

Bar owners, Reno City Council, Governor Sisolak trying to find common ground

By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:09 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

“Closed.”

It’s a sign many bar owners around Washoe County have had to put up as the Coronavirus continues to threaten the nation.

Ivan Fontana, owner of Death & Taxes, in Reno's Midtown neighborhood wonders why he had to shut his bar down twice.

"Once we were allowed to reopen we were abiding by the guidelines and yet the news hit us like a ton of bricks," he said. "It was like 'oh, we're closed again?'"

With no physical kitchen inside Death & Taxes, Fontana has been lumped together with all the other bar owners in Washoe County. His argument is simple. Once people are seated at half capacity and the masks come off inside any establishment, the virus won't know what is being served.

"At the end of the day we feel like if you're following the guidelines, what's the difference between a restaurant, a coffee shop, or a bar?" Fontana questioned.

On Wednesday, the Reno City Council held a meeting to help these businesses. One council member suggested closing a block for a weekend to hold outdoor gatherings. Reno’s Vice Mayor Devon Reese pitched another.

"Saying you can microwave quesadillas in the back, or you can hold food trucks out front, (is something we thought of)," Reese said in a Zoom call with other council members. "But just please make sure we are doing everything we can humanly possible to allow these businesses to survive," he said to his colleagues.

Fontana's experience in getting licensed to sell food has not been as straightforward as adding a microwave or calling in a food truck. Despite owning the building Taco Shop occupies right behind Death and Taxes, that doesn't allow him to reopen his bar, he said.

"There are places that buy already prepped items that are completely sealed and ready to go. You should be able to just open the container and serve somebody food without needing a grease interceptor, or doing any dishes at all. I think there's a little gray area," Fontana said.

It is a gray area that bar owners wish was more black and white. On Monday, Governor Steve Sisolak updated his focus from closing all alcohol-only establishments in Washoe, Clark, Elko, and Nye counties, to just penalizing the ones who aren't compliant.

"Targeting problematic areas will help protect the good actors," Governor Sisolak said during his press conference.

Governor Sisolak's new plan on stricter enforcement is expected to start this coming Monday.

To purchase to-go cocktails from Death & Taxes to support them during this pandemic, visit the link below:

Death & Taxes website

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New SLT Police Chief details plans for department, community

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
David Stevenson was just elected as the new South Lake Tahoe Police Chief and will officially be sworn in Monday, Aug. 3.

News

Bar owners, Reno City Council, Governor Sisolak trying to find common ground

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Bar owners, Reno City Council, Governor Sisolak trying to find common ground

News

New Police Chief's Plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
David Stevenson was just elected as the South Lake Tahoe Police Chief.

News

Peaceful Protest To Make Change

Updated: 1 hours ago
Locals, leaders gather in South Lake Tahoe.

Latest News

News

Locals, leaders gather for peaceful protest in South Lake Tahoe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
The peaceful protest was organized by the city's Black Lives Matter group.

KOLO Cares

Volunteers & Financial Donations Needed at Dress for Success

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tabnie Dozier
Just about every industry is feeling the devastating blows of covid 19, including our area nonprofits.

News

Support Needed For Dress For Success

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

Suspects sought in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The thief or thieves broke into a vehicle parked outside a gym and stole items the victim left in the vehicle before going into the gym.

Crime

Sparks police: Man drives into building fleeing arrest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Caison R. Dillon, 33, then tried to run from the scene but was caught by detectives, police said.

News

DETR website will be down Wednesday night

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The website shutdown will not affect people filing for unemployment insurance benefits.