Alleged sex trafficker, child pornographer arrested in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Reno man Thursday who was allegedly sex trafficking and producing child pornography at his home in the midtown Reno area.

James Westfall, 49, was arrested on charges of sex trafficking of a child, facilitating sex trafficking of a child, solicitation of a child for prostitution and using a child to produce pornography.

Human Exploitation And Trafficking detectives conducted a month-long investigation of alleged activities at Westfall’s home at 423 Wheeler Ave. Authorities arrested him Thursday and served a search warrant at his home.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call HEAT at 775-325-6470.

