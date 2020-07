RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fire crews are responding to a brush fire in Sun Valley.

Wildfire This is the view of a wildfire burning right now in Sun Valley near Chimney Drive. We will update as we get information. Posted by KOLO 8 News Now on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

According to Sierra Front, the Rowdy Fire is burning near Chimney Drive. It is believed the fire has burned 10 acres. The area is mostly sage and grass.

Truckee Meadows Fire Rescue tweeted that the person who reported the fire said it was started by target shooting.

#RowdyFire air attack supporting #TMFR and @blmnv ground crews. @WashoeSheriff Raven also on scene. Reporting party says they started fire by target shooting. @washoecounty pic.twitter.com/WLnDfv0Vkx — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) July 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.