South Reno apartment fire may have been arson

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Fire Investigators hope someone will come forward with information to identify suspects in an apartment fire July 23rd on Veterans Parkway and Geiger Grade.

The fire at the Esprit Apartments destroyed 11 apartment buildings that were under construction.

Fire investigators found evidence on the scene that suggests the fire was intentionally set.

“Several vehicles were captured on video driving by the complex moments prior to and after the fire, between 3 and 3:30 a.m.,” Reno Fire Marshal Tray Palmer said in a statement provided to KOLO 8 News Now. “Those drivers may have seen something that can help us solve this case. We are also asking for anyone who may have seen any activity near the Damonte Ranch High School baseball fields, between 3:15 and 5 a.m. that morning, to please call us.”

Anyone with information about the fires can call RFD at 775-334-2300, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

