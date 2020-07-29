Advertisement

South Reno apartment fire may have been arson

By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:09 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Fire Investigators hope someone will come forward with information to identify suspects in an apartment fire July 23rd on Veterans Parkway and Geiger Grade.

The fire at the Esprit Apartments destroyed 11 apartment buildings that were under construction.

Fire investigators found evidence on the scene that suggests the fire was intentionally set.

“Several vehicles were captured on video driving by the complex moments prior to and after the fire, between 3 and 3:30 a.m.,” Reno Fire Marshal Tray Palmer said in a statement provided to KOLO 8 News Now. “Those drivers may have seen something that can help us solve this case. We are also asking for anyone who may have seen any activity near the Damonte Ranch High School baseball fields, between 3:15 and 5 a.m. that morning, to please call us.”

Anyone with information about the fires can call RFD at 775-334-2300, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wildfire reported in Sun Valley

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The fire is believed to be burning near Chimney Drive in Sun Valley.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

DETR website will be down Thursday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The website shutdown will not affect people filing for unemployment insurance benefits.

Business

Casinos report 21% drop in “Gaming Win” for the fiscal year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Nevada's casinos continue to struggle with loss of tourism due to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Local psychologist offers families advice to help navigate through school year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
A local psychologist is offering families advice to navigate through the upcoming school year. Many students will be attending school half the time and distance learning. Licensed Clinical Psychologist Dr. Matthew Boland said being in a social environment can impact a student’s overall development.

KOLO

Washoe County School Board votes to stay with same reopening plan despite health officer’s input

Updated: 13 hours ago
Washoe County health officer Kevin Dick will address the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees Tuesday afternoon.

News

Controversy Over Diversity Statement

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Public Library released a joint statement to clear up miscommunication.

News

Local marketing agency holds race relations virtual panel

Updated: 15 hours ago
The panel discussion brings special awareness and education to the greater community regarding the lives of the Black community in the United States.

News

Carson City School District finalizes reopening plan

Updated: 15 hours ago
The board voted in favor of the proposed reopening plan by a 4-3 vote late Tuesday evening.

News

Race Relations Virtual Panel

Updated: 15 hours ago
A local communications expert and business owner and the Abbi Agency partnered up to hold a virtual panel on race relations.