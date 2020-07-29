Photos released of suspect in west Reno robbery

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department released security camera photographs Wednesday of a Sunday robbery in west Reno.

Police got a call about a robbery in the 10,000 block of North McCarran Boulevard near Interstate 80 at about 2:28 a.m. on July 26.

The suspect wandered around the store for five to 10 minutes before going behind the counter, pulling a gun and demanding money, police said.

The suspect got an undisclosed amount of money and left the area on foot, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reno police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.