Man arrested after allegedly battering a child

Devin Choate
Devin Choate(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:44 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One man is behind bars after allegedly battering a child, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 26, 2020, deputies were called to north Douglas County after a report of a battery on a male child.  They say the victim said another juvenile male had battered him repeatedly for no apparent reason. This happened Saturday, July 25th.

On July 28, 2020, DCSO determined that the true nature of the incident was the child’s mother’s boyfriend, Devin Choate, battered the boy on July 25th and threatened him not to say anything to the Sheriff’s Office as that could have resulted in more violence.

The DCSO Investigations Division further investigated the incident and determined Choate committed Felony Domestic Battery with Strangulation, Felony Threats, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Child Abuse with substantial bodily harm, and possession of methamphetamine. 

Deputies say Choate was arrested and transported to the DCSO Minden Jail for booking. 

