Local psychologist offers families advice to help navigate through school year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local psychologist is offering families advice to help navigate through the upcoming school year. Many students will be attending school half the time and distance learning. Licensed Clinical Psychologist Dr. Matthew Boland said being in a social environment can impact a student’s overall development.

According to Dr. Boland socializing with other kids helps students form a sense of identity, facilitates social skills, emotional-problem solving, and intellectual development.

Dr. Boland is encouraging parents to have social opportunities at home to help develop these skills.

“Try to still set up some of those social interactions at home, whether its within family members or people you are quarantining with, or maybe with neighbors, social distancing, going for walks, things like that.”

He added, “Also having things where you can facilitate intellectual development, for younger kids just making sure you are reading to them every day.”

During these unprecedented times he is encouraging parents to be open and supportive with their child’s emotions.

“In this situation you might expect there might be some emotional adjustment, some kids might experience feeling down or blue, some kids might get anxious or worry about it, and for some kids it might be kind of strange for a while, but something that they might get used to.”

If a family member is having difficulty adjusting to this new learning model, Dr. Boland said to contact a mental health provider.

