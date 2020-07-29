Local marketing agency holds race relations virtual panel

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local communications expert and business owner Khalilah Smith-Cage and the Abbi Agency partnered up to hold a virtual panel on race relations on Thursday, July 23, 2020. The partnership aims to bring special awareness and education to the greater community regarding the lives of the Black community in the United States.

The partnership has also helped to fundraise for Spread The Word Nevada.

The children’s literacy nonprofit is dedicated to advancing early childhood literacy by placing books into the hands and homes of children within Nevada’s at-risk, low income communities. While developing a love of reading, these libraries promote future academic achievement and self-confidence, which impacts lifelong success.

So far, they have raised nearly $2,400 for the organization.

The partnership was created in support of an evolving civil rights movement to spark vital conversations and progressive action about racial issues and diversity in Nevada and nationwide.

Smith-Cage is a Northern Nevada-based influencer, fashion model, podcast host, business owner and diversity expert.

The Abbi Agency is an integrated creative, digital and public relations agency which works extensively in the travel and tourism industry, while also growing robust technology, economic development and public affairs divisions of the company.

