Advertisement

Local marketing agency holds race relations virtual panel

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:04 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local communications expert and business owner Khalilah Smith-Cage and the Abbi Agency partnered up to hold a virtual panel on race relations on Thursday, July 23, 2020. The partnership aims to bring special awareness and education to the greater community regarding the lives of the Black community in the United States.

The partnership has also helped to fundraise for Spread The Word Nevada.

The children’s literacy nonprofit is dedicated to advancing early childhood literacy by placing books into the hands and homes of children within Nevada’s at-risk, low income communities. While developing a love of reading, these libraries promote future academic achievement and self-confidence, which impacts lifelong success.

So far, they have raised nearly $2,400 for the organization.

The partnership was created in support of an evolving civil rights movement to spark vital conversations and progressive action about racial issues and diversity in Nevada and nationwide.

Smith-Cage is a Northern Nevada-based influencer, fashion model, podcast host, business owner and diversity expert.

The Abbi Agency is an integrated creative, digital and public relations agency which works extensively in the travel and tourism industry, while also growing robust technology, economic development and public affairs divisions of the company.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Carson City School District finalizes reopening plan

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The board voted in favor of the proposed reopening plan by a 4-3 vote late Tuesday evening.

News

Race Relations Virtual Panel

Updated: 44 minutes ago
A local communications expert and business owner and the Abbi Agency partnered up to hold a virtual panel on race relations.

News

California sues over Trump order on congressional maps

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California is the latest state to sue President Donald Trump over his executive order excluding people in the U.S. illegally from being counted when congressional districts are redrawn.

News

California withholds virus money from 2 defiant cities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Gavin Newsom for the first time is using his new powers to withhold money from two cities in California’s Central Valley that are defying state health orders by allowing all businesses to open.

Latest News

News

Day two of key hearing. COVID-19 still could delay murder trial

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Day two of a key hearing in Washoe District Court heard both sides of an argument which could mean the delay of a murder trial due to the coronavirus.

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
Dry, hotter weather is in the forecast through the weekend and into next week. Expect breezy conditions each afternoon and evening, increasing fire danger during those hours. Stay cool out there!

News

Man arrested after allegedly battering a child

Updated: 5 hours ago
Douglas County Sheriff's Office says one man is behind bars after allegedly battering a child.

News

4H-trained yearlings up for adoption this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Pilot program has 4H members training Bureau of Land Management yearlings for eventual adoption

Safety

Douglas County Sheriff clarifies letter in response to library diversity statement

Updated: 5 hours ago
Sheriff Daniel Coverley clarified recent statements that implied the sheriff’s office would not respond to 911 calls made by the Douglas County Library

Safety

City of South Lake Tahoe approves body cameras for police

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The city council approved the measure during its meeting on Tuesday.