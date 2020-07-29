Advertisement

DETR website will be down Thursday morning

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) logo.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:39 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The website for Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) will be down Thursday, July 30, 2020 for maintenance. The outage is expected to begin at 5 A.M. and be wrapped up by 7 A.M.

DETR says the maintenance work will affect both DETR.nv.gov and NevadaJobConnect.com.

The work will not affect Nevada’s state unemployment insurance website UI.NV.gov and you will still be able to file unemployment claims online.

