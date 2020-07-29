Advertisement

Day two of key hearing. COVID-19 still could delay murder trial

Murder defendant Wilber Martinez Guzman
Murder defendant Wilber Martinez Guzman(Washoe County Jail)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:13 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Should a murder trial have to wait out the pandemic? That’s been the focus of a high stakes hearing in Washoe District Court this week.

Wilber Martinez Guzman, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, is charged with the murders of four people in January of 2019. The prosecution is seeking the death penalty.

Judge Connie Steinheimer made it clear from the beginning she wanted to keep the case on schedule, denying earlier motions for delays related to the availability of Dr. Antonio Puente, a neuropsychologist the defense wants to engage.

She finally set the trial for late August and a pretrial hearing for this week. That schedule has been upended. By how much and how long is the question.

The issue is the death penalty. The complication is the pandemic.

The defense says Martinez Guzman may be intellectually disabled. If true that would take the death penalty off the table.

Dr. Puente told the court yesterday he needs to go to El Salvador to conduct in person interviews to determine if something in the defendant’s childhood or environment interfered with his mental development. He tried in March, but was denied entry because of the virus.

The defense wants a continuance until he can complete his work. The prosecution is arguing the work could be done, as the court hearing is, remotely either by telephone or zoom.

Tuesday, a death penalty mitigation specialist told the court that hasn’t been done before in a capital case and for good reason.

“I think you would run the risk of not getting enough information that you need, not getting enough information that you need, not getting as reliable information as you need,” said Dana Cook, the National Mediation Coordinator for the Federal Death Penalty Resource Center.

But, Dr. Sergio Martinez, a forensic psychologist called by the prosecution, while admitting in-person, face-to-face interviews are ideal said delays in gathering information also causes problems.

“The more time passes, the more there are memory issues.”

At the moment no jury trials are being scheduled before next spring because of the coronavirus, but waiting out the pandemic to allow research in El Salvador could delay the trial by a year or more beyond that.

