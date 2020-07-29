Common locations and events where coronavirus is spread

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As school is set to begin in Washoe County, there is concern about the transmission of COVID 19. Who is most at risk for carrying the disease? Who is most likely to become infected?

Washoe County Health District recently released a list of where the coronavirus is most likely spread.

But a new component has been introduced to the mix within the last month which can lessen chances of transmission

Scenes from overburdened intensive care units throughout the country convince most people this is not where they want to be. Avoiding the coronavirus is perhaps the best way to do that.

As time has gone on, we are learning more and more about the disease. But we still have a long way to go,

“Most of the time we get it right,” says Dr. Trudy Larson, UNR Community Health Sciences Dean. “But we really have to be humble about this. And say yea we will get some things wrong. And we will have to pivot. I love that word. It is exactly, like, because you don’t have time,” she says.

Through contact tracing the Washoe County Health District was able to put together a list of places where the coronavirus is most likely transmitted.

Topping the list: the workplace, followed by restaurants, bars and grocery stores. In the middle of the list, graduation parties, bridal showers, baby showers and birthday parties. Churches, gyms, family gatherings and other gatherings make up the rest of the list.

But since this list was released last month, Dr. Larson says a mask mandate has been put into place in our state. That is a way she says to help mitigate transmission of the virus in common places.

“Masks is what can interrupt that,” she says. “I really believe if we embrace the use of masks, we will be able to have a more normal, whatever, more normal, life. Because things are going to be able to open-up. Because we are going to be able to protect ourselves and protecting others,” says Dr. Larson.

Dr. Larson says social distancing, keeping a gathering of people down to 25, and washing hands help stop infection.

Using common sense and following the most up-to-date guidelines can lower your risk as well.

But remember guidelines do change. What we know now will be finer tuned as scientific research uncovers even more mysteries surrounding COVID 19.

Dr. Larson says mask wearing will have a significant role on the spread of the coronavirus. But the next hurdle she says is when winter comes and everyone will head indoors.

