City of South Lake Tahoe approves body cameras for police

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - Officers with the South Lake Tahoe Police Department will soon be wearing body cameras.

The city council approved the measure during its meeting on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

In total, the city will purchase 42 cameras and 28 in-car cameras, as well as cloud base storage. The total cost will be no more than $470,000, the city reported.

“Body cameras keep our police officers and our residents and visitors safe,” said Chief David Stevenson. “This is just another level of transparency we are adding to our police officers who work every day to keep our City safe.”

The city said the cameras will have an automatic turn on feature so that if an officer fails to turn on their camera, it will automatically start recording. If an officer is in range of another officer with their camera on, the back-up officers’ camera will turn on automatically as well.

“This kind of technology is exactly what our City needs for transparency and accountability,” said Lt. Shannon Laney. “The department has been working on deploying body cameras for years and we are looking forward to getting them on our officers and out on the streets.”

The cameras also include a real-time alerting system. When an officer’s camera is activated, the camera provides GPS location data to supervisors and dispatch. It also tells them what activated the camera.

“Research shows an officer wearing a body camera promotes more positive and compliant interactions between people and police,” said Laney. “It also helps with investigations, prosecutions, and increases officer safety.”

