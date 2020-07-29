Advertisement

Casinos report 21% drop in “Gaming Win” for the fiscal year

Poker chips used for gambling.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:04 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada casinos reported a “Gaming Win” of $566,806,791 for June 2020. The win is down 45.55 percent from June of 2019, but the largest decreases were seen in the Clark County casinos.

AreaJune 2020June 2019% Change
Statewide$566,806,791$1,040,978,076-45.55%
Clark County$441,041,951$906,679,758-51.36%
Washoe County$65,039,703$69,814,217-6.84%
South Lake Tahoe$13,080,609$16,461,499-20.54%
Carson Valley Area$9,234,538$9,397,270-1.73%
Elko County$24,745,871$25,282,415-2.12%
Other$13,664,119$13,342,9192.42%

The Las Vegas Strip saw the largest decrease, down 61.36%. Countywide, Clark County saw a 51.36% decrease in its gaming win the loss of tourism due to COVID-19.

Washoe County casinos saw a drop in the gaming win of just 6.84%.

Nevada’s fiscal year runs from July through June. For the 2019-2020 Fiscal year, Nevada’s total gaming win dropped by 21.67%.

The Nevada casinos were allowed to reopen in mid-May.

For the month of July 2020, the state collected $344,027 in percentage fees, based on taxable casino revenues generated in June of 2020. That amount represents a 99.39% decrease from July 2019′s tax collections.

