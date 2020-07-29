Casinos report 21% drop in “Gaming Win” for the fiscal year
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada casinos reported a “Gaming Win” of $566,806,791 for June 2020. The win is down 45.55 percent from June of 2019, but the largest decreases were seen in the Clark County casinos.
|Area
|June 2020
|June 2019
|% Change
|Statewide
|$566,806,791
|$1,040,978,076
|-45.55%
|Clark County
|$441,041,951
|$906,679,758
|-51.36%
|Washoe County
|$65,039,703
|$69,814,217
|-6.84%
|South Lake Tahoe
|$13,080,609
|$16,461,499
|-20.54%
|Carson Valley Area
|$9,234,538
|$9,397,270
|-1.73%
|Elko County
|$24,745,871
|$25,282,415
|-2.12%
|Other
|$13,664,119
|$13,342,919
|2.42%
The Las Vegas Strip saw the largest decrease, down 61.36%. Countywide, Clark County saw a 51.36% decrease in its gaming win the loss of tourism due to COVID-19.
Washoe County casinos saw a drop in the gaming win of just 6.84%.
Nevada’s fiscal year runs from July through June. For the 2019-2020 Fiscal year, Nevada’s total gaming win dropped by 21.67%.
The Nevada casinos were allowed to reopen in mid-May.
For the month of July 2020, the state collected $344,027 in percentage fees, based on taxable casino revenues generated in June of 2020. That amount represents a 99.39% decrease from July 2019′s tax collections.
