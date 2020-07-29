Casinos report 21% drop in “Gaming Win” for the fiscal year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada casinos reported a “Gaming Win” of $566,806,791 for June 2020. The win is down 45.55 percent from June of 2019, but the largest decreases were seen in the Clark County casinos.

Area June 2020 June 2019 % Change Statewide $566,806,791 $1,040,978,076 -45.55% Clark County $441,041,951 $906,679,758 -51.36% Washoe County $65,039,703 $69,814,217 -6.84% South Lake Tahoe $13,080,609 $16,461,499 -20.54% Carson Valley Area $9,234,538 $9,397,270 -1.73% Elko County $24,745,871 $25,282,415 -2.12% Other $13,664,119 $13,342,919 2.42%

The Las Vegas Strip saw the largest decrease, down 61.36%. Countywide, Clark County saw a 51.36% decrease in its gaming win the loss of tourism due to COVID-19.

Washoe County casinos saw a drop in the gaming win of just 6.84%.

Nevada’s fiscal year runs from July through June. For the 2019-2020 Fiscal year, Nevada’s total gaming win dropped by 21.67%.

The Nevada casinos were allowed to reopen in mid-May.

For the month of July 2020, the state collected $344,027 in percentage fees, based on taxable casino revenues generated in June of 2020. That amount represents a 99.39% decrease from July 2019′s tax collections.

