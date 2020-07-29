Advertisement

Carson City School District finalizes reopening plan

Carson City School District logo.
Carson City School District logo.(KOLO)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:48 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District Board of Trustees held a meeting Tuesday, July 28, 2020 to finalize its reopening plan.

The board voted in favor of the proposed reopening plan by a 4-3 vote.

Daniel Davis with CCSD told KOLO 8 News Now that under the plan, parents will have the opportunity to select whether their student(s) will participate in school via full-time online learning or through a hybrid blended learning model. The hybrid option would mean students K-12 will attend classes in-person for two days and spend the other three days at home.

The proposal also asked for schools to begin on August 24, a week later than the previously scheduled date, so staff will have more time to prepare. That motion passed unanimously in favor of moving the start date for students. The students first day of school in hybrid will be Tuesday, August 25.

The board also approved an updated school calendar indicating changes to professional development days for teachers.

Superintendent Richard Stokes said he’s heard mixed feedback from parents on how to reopen and it has been tough to make a right decision when COVID-19 data changes week to week.

“The school reopening committee felt that it would be best, if families had a way to predict when their children be at school and be at home,” Stokes said, “That would help matters in term of daycare.”

