California withholds virus money from 2 defiant cities

California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:45 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Gov. Gavin Newsom for the first time is using his new powers to withhold money from two cities in California’s Central Valley that are defying state health orders by allowing all businesses to open.

The state is withholding nearly $65,000 from Atwater and more than $35,000 from Coalinga.

It’s just the first part of $2.5 billion that cities and counties risk losing if they don’t toe the line on coronavirus safeguards.

Atwater’s mayor says the governor is abandoning the small city even as he devotes more resources and federal money to combat a virus surge in the Central Valley.

To read the full story. click here.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

