4H trained yearlings up for adoption this weekend

By Terri Russell
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:43 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Stepping over a log.

It may look like something a year-old horse, called a yearling, would have no trouble doing. But it took a lot of work for his trainers to build that confidence. Alexis Martin and Delaney Bohach took on the gentling of the wild horse called Low-Key. They say he was eager to learn.

“He can pick up all of his feet, not shy with his sides anymore,” says Alexis.

“I think my biggest accomplishment that he had was being able to put the saddle on,” Delaney says.

Low-Key is one of two horses which will be up for adoption at this year's 4H Bureau of Land Management adoption event. The first ever event is an off shoot of a pilot program pairing 4H members in Washoe County interested in horses with the Bureau of Land Management wild horse program.

Finn is the other yearling who will be up for adoption as well.

“Someone who is ok with a horse with a lot of energy,” says Choloe Young his trainer of who might be best suited for Finn. “Because he has a lot of energy. One with a great personality, he is fun, he is really brave,” she adds.

The trainers in the 4H program have worked for months with the little horses teaching them to trust and learn things they'll need to know when they get older.

But during the journey these trainers have learned something about themselves--like patience, there's no such thing as a quick fix, and determination.

Some of these trainers are so committed, they've decided to keep the yearlings as their own.

“He is super sweet,” says Kacey Cook who has adopted her yearling Dakota. “He cares so much about me. He tries his hardest,” she says of her new horse.

Seven days a week, sometimes hours a day, the girls say it was all worth it.

For kids who want to try their hand at such a project, the girls say it won't be easy. It's not the end game they say, it's the journey.

“Start slow be very patient,” says Izzy McCloskey who was the only trainer in the group to take on a donkey.

Jordan Carr says while it was fun, “For somebody joining 4H I would say it is not easy, it is not easy work.”

