Tuesday AM Weather

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:39 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
Drier, westerly flow will take thunderstorms out of the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend for most of our area. Temperatures will heat up through the week. Expect a daily breeze each afternoon and evening. As a result, be very careful with fire during those hours. -Jeff

Forecast

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:59 AM PDT
Expect another round of thunderstorms this afternoon. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect until 9 pm tonight.

Forecast

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:36 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 day forecast starting July 26

Forecast

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:38 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 day forecast starting July 25

Forecast

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:12 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
A few afternoon T-storms are in the weekend forecast, mainly south of Highway 50. More storms are possible late Sunday and Monday. Next week looks dry and breeze in the afternoons and evenings. -Jeff

Forecast

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:43 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Hot temps and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible through the weekend.

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:09 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
T-storms will retreat south of Highway 50 over the next few days. More storms are possible in the afternoons and evenings on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will stay tolerable through the weekend, with hotter weather coming early next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:09 AM PDT
A few thunderstorms will develop again this afternoon, mainly south of I-80 and in the Sierra. Thunderstorm threat will diminish each day through the weekend.

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:10 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Temperatures will be more comfortable over the next few days, with most locations on the cool side of average. A few afternoon T-storms are possible, mainly south of Highway 50. Warmer weather is in the forecast for the weekend into early next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:10 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Another round of thunderstorms will impact our area today. Red Flag Warnings will remain in effect until 9 pm tonight.