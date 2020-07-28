Tuesday AM Weather

Drier, westerly flow will take thunderstorms out of the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend for most of our area. Temperatures will heat up through the week. Expect a daily breeze each afternoon and evening. As a result, be very careful with fire during those hours. -Jeff
T-storms will retreat south of Highway 50 over the next few days. More storms are possible in the afternoons and evenings on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will stay tolerable through the weekend, with hotter weather coming early next week. -Jeff
Temperatures will be more comfortable over the next few days, with most locations on the cool side of average. A few afternoon T-storms are possible, mainly south of Highway 50. Warmer weather is in the forecast for the weekend into early next week. -Jeff