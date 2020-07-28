Advertisement

Trial date set for suspect in Circus Circus murder

Tevin Johnson appears by video arraignment from the Washoe Co. Jail.
Tevin Johnson appears by video arraignment from the Washoe Co. Jail.(2nd Judicial District Court)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The man accused in the murder of a 37-year-old mother from Ohio at the Circus Circus pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday in Washoe District Court.

Investigators say 22-year-old Tevin Johnson murdered Amber Morris in her hotel room on the morning of Friday, July 19, 2019.

Morris was in Reno with her husband and sister.

Investigators say surveillance video showed Johnson entering and leaving Morris' room on the day of the killing.

The trial was originally set for November 2020. Due to COVID-19, the defense attorney asked that the trial date be delayed. It is now set for March 29, 2021 and is expected to take two weeks.

Johnson faces charges of Murder, Sexual Assault and Battery by Strangulation.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

Death investigation in Carson City

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
An anonymous caller reported the body Tuesday morning.

News

Peppermill sportsbook sees uptick in bettors, revenue

Updated: 10 hours ago
Peppermill sportsbook sees uptick in bettors, revenue

KOLO

Washoe County health officer to address school board about reopening risks

Updated: 10 hours ago
Washoe County health officer Kevin Dick will address the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees Tuesday afternoon.

News

New Long-Term Plan For Nevada

Updated: 11 hours ago
Gov. Sisolak Updates Nevadans on ongoing COVID-19 response efforts.

Latest News

News

Reno Events Center Homeless shelter to close, temporary camp site to open

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The homeless shelter at the Reno Events Center will be closing in a week.

News

COVID-19 may delay quadruple murder case

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
The coronavirus may cause further delays in the case against an illegal immigrant from El Salvador charged with a murder spree which left four dead in January of 2019.

News

One dead after being struck by lightning at Stampede Reservoir

Updated: 16 hours ago
A man has died after being hit by lightning multiple times at Stampede Reservoir.

News

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: 16 hours ago
Drier, westerly flow will take thunderstorms out of the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend for most of our area. Temperatures will heat up through the week. Expect a daily breeze each afternoon and evening. As a result, be very careful with fire during those hours. -Jeff

State

Gov. Sisolak: Some bars and taverns to remain closed in Washoe County

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Despite what the governor called “encouraging signs,” he said our state still has a high prevalence for COVID-19.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 35 new cases, no new deaths

Updated: 20 hours ago
There were also 36 recoveries, officials reported Monday.