Trial date set for suspect in Circus Circus murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The man accused in the murder of a 37-year-old mother from Ohio at the Circus Circus pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday in Washoe District Court.

Investigators say 22-year-old Tevin Johnson murdered Amber Morris in her hotel room on the morning of Friday, July 19, 2019.

Morris was in Reno with her husband and sister.

Investigators say surveillance video showed Johnson entering and leaving Morris' room on the day of the killing.

The trial was originally set for November 2020. Due to COVID-19, the defense attorney asked that the trial date be delayed. It is now set for March 29, 2021 and is expected to take two weeks.

Johnson faces charges of Murder, Sexual Assault and Battery by Strangulation.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.