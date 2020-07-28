Advertisement

Reno Events Center Homeless shelter to close, temporary camp site to open

By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:50 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The homeless shelter at the Reno Events Center will be closing in a week.

The Community Homeless Advisory Board (CHAB) at its meeting last week announced the decision after it says the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority said there is an upcoming event.

For the past more than three months, the makeshift shelter housed more than 300 people to sleep or space out and provide hand washing stations.

The temporary shelter was opened in late March after the homless shelter on Record Street was at capacity.

CHAB Vice-Chair and Sparks Council Member Ed Lawson a temporary tent structure will be going up that will help 165 people stay there, have acess to water, electricity and restrooms.

The temporary shelter will close on August 3rd.

