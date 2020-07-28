One dead after being struck by lightning at Stampede Reservoir

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 47-year-old man from Reno, Eugene Arao, has been confirmed dead after multiple lightning strikes at Stampede Reservoir.

Four people were struck on Saturday afternoon. Two of them were described as "shocked" and released from the scene with no medical issues.

Arao went under near the boat ramp and was declared missing after he and a family member were struck while on a jet-ski.

Arao's body was later found 20 yards from the shoreline.

The family member made it to shore and was transported to Truckee Hospital. There is no update on their condition.

