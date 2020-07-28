Advertisement

Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada offering virtual Kindergarten-readiness program

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:38 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada are doing their part to prepare the region’s young ladies for school.

As in. The literal first year of school.

They’re hosting a virtual, four-part, interactive Kindergarten-readiness program in August to help prepare kids for the classroom setting.

“”We’ll focus on language, science, social and emotional development,” said Jessica Lyle, a membership specialist with Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada and the one who will lead the series. “It’s also to make friends. We’re hoping the same group of girls will log in for every meeting.”

The program is free and open to everyone, whether involved in Girl Scouts or not. Lyle says she hopes getting families together, albeit virtually, could stem long-term benefits and relationships.

“Just get these girls engaged, talking to each other,” said Lyle. “And really excited to join Kindergarten.”

Lyle, who says many of her lifelong friends came from Girl Scouts, hopes to create enthusiasm and connection during a tense time. It’s still to be determined what school could look like for a majority of the area’s youth.

”You’re all united, you’re all helping each other,” said Lyle of Girl Scouts. “I think having that support group is very valuable right now.”

The ‘Ready, Set, Kindergarten!' program through Girl Scouts of Sierra Nevada will take place each Tuesday night in August.

