DETR attributes late UI payments to error in system

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) released a statement Tuesday, July 28, 2020 regarding late unemployment insurance payments, attributing the issue to an error in the system.

Their statement is as follows:

“DETR has identified an error in the UI system and staff is working to correct the issue, which has resulted in some claimants reporting they have not received the additional $600 in federal pandemic unemployment compensation this week. The issue is expected to be resolved tomorrow and all payments will be caught up shortly after the issue is resolved. DETR will share further updates if additional issues arise.

As a reminder, claimants file for benefits reflecting the previous week, meaning the first day to file for the week ending July 25 began on July 26. All claimants who are eligible for the federal pandemic unemployment compensation payment will be paid the benefit, including those eligible for retroactive benefits.”

