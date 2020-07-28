Death investigation in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a vacant field at the corner of Silver Sage and Stafford Way.

An anonymous caller reported the body Tuesday, July 28, 2020 around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators said the body is an adult male. The age and race are unknown at this time.

There are no obvious signs of foul play, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are asking anyone who has information about the death, or if anyone knows someone who is missing, to call them at 775-887-2500.

