COVID-19 may delay quadruple murder case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Judge Connie Steinheimer has made it clear, repeatedly, she wanted to keep the case against Wilber Martinez Guzman on schedule if at all possible, but she, nor anyone else, counted on the coronavirus.

Martinez Guzman is charged with a murder spree which left four people dead in Washoe and Douglas Counties in January of 2019.

The evidence in the case is fairly straight forward, but the outcome may turn on other issues.

The two district attorneys made two decisions early on--that they would prosecute the case jointly and that they would seek the death penalty. Both decisions raised legal issues, but death penalty introduced problems still unresolved.

His attorneys say Maartinez Guzman’s IQ has been measured at 67 and may be lower. If that can be proven, he would be legally determined intellectually disabled and that--according to the law--would take the death penalty off the table.

They’ve pinned their hopes on an examination by Dr. Antonio Puente, a neuropsychologist, fluent in Spanish and experienced in court cases. But he’s said the answers he needs lie in Martinez Guzman’s native El Salvador with those who knew him as a boy.

In March, he traveled there only to be denied entry as the country closed down because of the virus. It’s anyone’s guess when he might be allowed back in and he says the kind of testing he needs to do can’t be done--as the court hearing is--by remote teleconferencing.

“Are we not having a face to face discussion right now albeit, through an intereactive teleconferencing platform,” Douglas County District Attorney challenged Dr. Puente at a court hearing Monday.

Puente said such examination has never been done in a capital case, and he doesn’t want to be the first.

“You want the real deal, that stands up to science and any legal challenge? then it’s all face-to face.”

Judge Steinheimer set this hearing months ago in hopes of meeting a trial date in late August. That schedule is already upended by the virus. The defense is essentially arguing it may have to wait for a vaccine.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.