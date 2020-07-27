Wolf Pack linebacker victim in hit-and-run in Sacramento

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Linebacker James Fotofili was involved in a hit-and-run accident last week in the Sacramento area, Nevada Wolf Pack football said Sunday.

Fotofile suffered a skull fracture as a result of the incident and is in a Sacramento hospital. On Sunday, doctors performed a procedure to reduce swelling in his brain, the university athletics department said in a statement. The procedure went well and Fotofili is on his way to a full recovery.

He is a junior on the Wolf Pack squad.

There is a Go Fund Me page to raise money for him.

According to the page, Fotofili was the victim of a road rage incident and when he got out to check on his baby boy in the back seat the person in the road rage case drove by again, struck him with his vehicle and left the scene.

