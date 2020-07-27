Advertisement

Wolf Pack linebacker victim in hit-and-run in Sacramento

Vanderbilt running back Josh Crawford (6) scores a touchdown on a 1-yard run against Nevada in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Defending for Nevada is linebacker James Fotofili (8). Vanderbilt won 41-10. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Vanderbilt running back Josh Crawford (6) scores a touchdown on a 1-yard run against Nevada in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Defending for Nevada is linebacker James Fotofili (8). Vanderbilt won 41-10. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Linebacker James Fotofili was involved in a hit-and-run accident last week in the Sacramento area, Nevada Wolf Pack football said Sunday.

Fotofile suffered a skull fracture as a result of the incident and is in a Sacramento hospital. On Sunday, doctors performed a procedure to reduce swelling in his brain, the university athletics department said in a statement. The procedure went well and Fotofili is on his way to a full recovery.

He is a junior on the Wolf Pack squad.

There is a Go Fund Me page to raise money for him.

According to the page, Fotofili was the victim of a road rage incident and when he got out to check on his baby boy in the back seat the person in the road rage case drove by again, struck him with his vehicle and left the scene.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Christmas In July For Students

Updated: 2 hours ago
Helping students in July.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 76 recoveries

Updated: 3 hours ago
There were 76 recoveries, giving the county 3,393, There were 64 new COVID-19 cases, giving Washoe County 4,788 total.

News

Oakland protesters set fire to courthouse and vandalize

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oakland police said about 700 demonstrators participated in what started as a peaceful march Saturday night. But some broke from the larger group and smashed windows, spray-painted graffiti and pointed lasers at officers.

VOD Recordings

7th Annual Northern Nevada Pride Goes Virtual

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

Crime

Officer-involved shooting in south Reno; suspect stable

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Northbound lanes of South Virginia Street are closed in the area.

Fire

Hog Fire west of Susanville now 53% contained

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
Both California 36 and California 44 are open for traffic, but smoke may be visible to travelers.

News

Zuri is the newest arrival at the Animal Ark

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By staff
“Zuri means beautiful in Swahili and she is already a staff favorite,” Animal Ark said in a statement.

News

Newlands Park in Reno Gets a Makeover

Updated: 18 hours ago
Newlands Park Gets a Makeover

News

WNC Opens to the public on Monday

Updated: 22 hours ago
Western Nevada College is welcoming students and the public back to its three campuses on Monday, July 27.

Safety

2 coyote attacks prompt California city to close trail

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:57 PM PDT
|
By Associated Press
The city shut the trail pending an investigation by animal control officers and California Department of Fish and Wildlife.