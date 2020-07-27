Advertisement

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is joining Walmart in closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, ending a decade-long tradition of jump starting Black Friday sales.

The move, announced Monday, comes as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store door busters as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states.

Target opened for the first time on Thanksgiving in 2011, joining other stores in jump-starting Black Friday sales and creating a new tradition of shoppers heading out to the stores after their turkey feast.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Stimulus checks expected in virus aid; Pelosi presses GOP to quickly negotiate

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

Fire

Adams Fire closes US 395 between Doyle and Red Rock

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The 400-acre Adams Fire is burning toward S. Constantia Rd. in Doyle.

Coronavirus

2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
Two major league games scheduled for Monday night were postponed as the Miami Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

National Politics

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

National Politics

Officer challenges account of violent clearing of protesters

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press
The account of Adam DeMarco challenges key aspects of the Trump administration’s explanation for the clearing of the Lafayette Square protest in front of the White House.

Latest News

National

Target to close on Thanksgiving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Target is the latest retailer to announce it will close on Thanksgiving.

National Politics

LIVE: John Lewis motorcade travels to US Capitol

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lawmakers and the public will be able to honor Rep. John Lewis as his body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol starting Monday.

News

Northern Nevada senior facility starts pen pal program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
Carson Valley Senior Living started a Pen Pal program for its seniors during the pandemic. The program started with a simple social media post. Employees snapped photos of seniors and highlighted a few of their favorite things.

National

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson get Greek citizenship for wildfire aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
A point of pride for Greece was touched by controversy Monday, as the country’s prime minister was criticized by an opposition party for using a military helicopter during a trip to celebrate with Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, on being granted Greek citizenship.

National

US agents use gas, flash bangs to clear Portland protesters

Updated: 1 hours ago
A night that started with a reported shooting and a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails amid a peaceful protest morphed into an intense early morning confrontation between demonstrators and law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city.

National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Anxiety props up Biden support, Trump voters fervent

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press
The poll finds that Biden's supporters are less enthusiastic than Trump's, although the Democrat's coalition may be equally motivated by anxiety.