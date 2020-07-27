Peppermill sportsbook sees uptick in bettors, revenue

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Business is booming at Reno’s Peppermill Casino & Spa sportsbook.

“Once people saw that it was a safe environment (they) showed up with their money after sitting for three months and they were ready to bet,” said Peppermill’s Director of Race and Sports, John Haines. “We’ve seen a lot of our numbers jump up pretty considerably.”

An increase in revenue at the sportsbook is not a surprise to Haines. With more sports comes from betting.

“Just this week we are starting to get the other sports going at once so it is going to get crazy here in the next couple weeks,” Haines said.

Over the past few months the sportsbook had been relying on bets on European soccer leagues, the UFC, and horse racing. Those sports are still popular, among others.

“When we first (reopened) our horse racing jumped up (roughly) 30%,” he said. “That mark is insane because we already do a lot of horse business in Washoe County.”

Haines also noticed a trend in people betting just to get some action.

“We have a lot of people that are learning about a bunch of different sports. They’re now crossing that threshold of betting everything on the board now,” he said.

But now the mainstream sports are starting to pick up. When Major League Baseball returned earlier this week Haines saw another uptick in betting.

“It’s American,” he said. “Having the greatest pastime back is great. Everyone wants to bet on baseball. Now they’re going to start betting on the NBA and NHL next week then college football and the NFL in about a month.”

One big part of sports betting is placing a wager on future outcomes, also known as futures bets. Those types of bets do not warrant outcomes on the day in which the bet was placed. With so much uncertainty surrounding the future of different leagues Haines said there’s been some hesitancy for bettors in placing futures wagers.

“Some people are putting it down and asking lots of questions, like ‘what happens if the season goes short? What happens if they call the season?' We just refund the bets. It depends sport by sport and what the leagues decide,” Haines said.

For the first time ever all four major sports, MLB, NBA, NHL, and NFL, will be played during the same time for an extensive period of time.

